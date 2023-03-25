The candida auris alarm returns, the lethal fungus that is often resistant to most of the antimicrobial therapies available. In Italy the fears come from Pisa, where in recent days the first Italian case of infection of this 2023 was recorded, diagnosed in a patient hospitalized at the Cisanello hospital. While in the United States it is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that turns the spotlight on the emergency: during the Covid 19 pandemic, cases in the United States tripled, for a total of over 1,400 invasive infections in 2021, and 4,000 asymptomatic cases identified through screening procedures.

The super mushroom

Candida auris is a pathogenic fungus isolated for the first time in Japan in 2009, and then identified (retrospectively) also in some samples collected in Korea in 1996. It is a microorganism which in humans can give rise to candidiasis, i.e. an infection that can locally affect the skin or mucous membranes, but which can also prove invasive, infecting the blood, the nervous system, and many organs, resulting in these cases frequently lethal.

In just over a decade since its discovery, Candida auris has now spread almost all over the world, and is carefully observed by the WHO and national health authorities because the fungus, unlike more common species such as Candida albicans ( the one that often causes vaginitis or topical infections such as thrush), the auris species is often resistant to multiple antifungals, and is therefore extremely difficult to eradicate. Fortunately, although it is an extremely infectious microorganism, in most cases the infections are not particularly dangerous. Except in patients with risk factors: immunocompromised people, hospitalized elderly people with poor mobility, patients requiring invasive medical devices, such as bladder or venous catheters and tracheostomy tubes.

The transmission of the fungus occurs through contact with contaminated surfaces, which are often difficult to sterilize due to the ability of the microorganism to form biofilms which make it resistant to disinfectants. These characteristics make it relatively frequent in hospital settings, where outbreaks that are difficult to eradicate can break out. “Candida auris is resistant to many first-level anti-fungal drugs, infections can be very serious up to septicemia and mortality is quite high, from 30-40% up to 50%”, explained Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious diseases clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, interviewed by beraking latest news. “The increase in infections is unfortunately the result of a relaxation of infection control measures during the Covid-19 pandemic, when people thought more about protecting themselves from the virus and there was less attention to this microorganism, which we really need to pay close attention to”.

The situation in the world

In America Candida auris has been present since 2013, and has begun to spread in the country since 2015, reaching almost half of the states of the union in the last eight years. The surge, as we said, came in the last three years of the pandemic, with 17 US states registering their first cases in this period, probably due to the strain the US health system has been subjected to due to Covid 19 .

In Italy, however, the fungus has been present since 2019, and produced an outbreak in the northern regions in 2020/2021. Before the new alarm in Tuscany, the last confirmed case had been registered in July 2022, in a patient hospitalized in Mestre. To limit the risks of new outbreaks – explains the Istituto Superiore di Sanità – it is essential to resort to accurate tracing of close contacts of known cases, to identify other infected subjects as soon as possible, and isolate them promptly, before they have the opportunity to further spread the disease. ‘infection.

In terms of therapy, on the other hand, antifungals of the echinocandin class are usually used. As we have mentioned, however, very often these drugs are ineffective, and it is necessary to resort to other antifungal agents and higher doses of drugs, with increasing risks for the patients. The hope in this sense is therefore represented by a vaccine, which would make it possible to definitively eradicate Candida auris. Research is at work, and from the Lundquist Institute (in California) they let it be known that a vaccine candidate could reach human trials in the next few years.







