A luxurious club, and in a certain sense exclusive. Arranged over three floors (for a total of 3,000 square meters) dedicated entirely to fitness, with different training areas, where the user can choose between the gym floor, a cross active studio, yoga and pilates, a 25-metre swimming pool and a wellness area.

The new life of the building in piazza Indipendenza, after the financial offices, sees the new Virgin Active gym at the entrance in via Curtatone, inaugurated last October 31st. And if little is known about the hundreds of people evicted by public force in August 2017, many of whom are beneficiaries of humanitarian protection, what is certain is that by now we wanted to look ahead. And, as often happens in this city, many may not even remember them.

“We know the previous history of the building but it didn’t influence us in choosing whether or not to set up the gym here – says Alessandro Garibaldi, communication director of Virgin Active -. When we became interested in via Curtatone the restoration work had already been done by the owner and we immediately understood that the spaces met our needs. For example, the swimming pool has been set up where an Auditorium used to be. And it is precisely the presence of this tank, large and on which many activities take place, that attracts many customers. Precisely because there are none in the area”.

Virgin had to take care of the staging, of course. Work slowed down due to the consequences of the pandemic lockdown otherwise, they reiterate, it would have opened even earlier: “We like to think that next to a busy area like that of Termini station, there could be a training and wellness center like ours – continues Garibaldi -, not only for residents and workers in the area, but also for commuters passing through the capital”.

“Without forgetting – concludes Garibaldi – that 50 people are employed here, Virgin Active employees, from reception to sales management, technical personnel, personal trainers and fitness course teachers”.