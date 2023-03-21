A new technique, which combines highly detailed, real-time images of the inside of the body with a type of infrared light, has been used for the first time during surgery to distinguish cancerous tumors from healthy tissue. The pioneering technique, demonstrated in mice, was developed by engineers at UCL’s Wellcome/EPSRC Center for Interventional and Surgical Sciences (WEISS) and surgeons at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

According to the researchers, this development could have implications for the treatment of neuroblastoma, which is the most common form of solid tumor, other than brain tumors, found in children. Standard treatment typically involves surgery to completely remove the cancerous cells, which can be difficult to see because they look similar to surrounding healthy tissue. For the study, published in Cancer Research, the UCL and GOSH scientists used a technique called “imaging molecolare” during surgery, in which chemicals that act as “probes” are injected into the bloodstream. These chemicals are attracted to cancer cells in the body, and once attacked, the probes light up through a process called “fluorescence”which in turn illuminates the tumor. The technique, used during preclinical testing in mice, showed a portion of the tumor that hadn’t been removed during surgery.

A new type of light against tumors

The team then wanted to see if it was possible to improve the visual quality of the images, using a “new” type of light, the shortwave infrared light (SWIR), which has only recently become accessible to scientists thanks to a new technology. For this they used a special high definition camera to capture the fluorescence SWIR. The SWIR it is invisible to the naked eye and has a longer wavelength than visible light, which allows it to penetrate deeper into tissue to provide sharper, more detailed images. Thanks to this technique, surgeons were able to distinguish cancerous tumors from healthy tissue during preclinical tests. Team leader Dr Stefano Giuliani, Consultant Pediatric Surgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital and Associate Professor at UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, said:

“Surgery to remove neuroblastoma requires a delicate balance. If you remove too little, the tumor could grow back, but if you remove too much, the surgeon risks damaging surrounding blood vessels, nerves, and other healthy organs. This technique effectively illuminates the tumor, allowing surgeons to remove it with unprecedented precision. We look forward to translating this innovative technology into clinical practice at GOSH as soon as possible, benefiting as many children with cancerous tumors as possible.”

SWIR enhances images in real time. Unlike X-rays or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which focus on organs and bones, molecular imaging produces detailed images of biological processes and can be performed live during surgery, meaning clinical teams they do not have to wait for the results of biopsies or cultures to screen for disease.

The authors of the study state that work demonstrates that theimaging SWIR, a technology initially used for material inspection, may improve the surgeon’s vision beyond the capabilities of the human eye, allowing for more precise tumor surgery. GOSH and UCL WEISS scientists are now working to rapidly introduce the technology into the GOSH operating room within the next 12 months, to benefit children suffering from cancerous tumours.