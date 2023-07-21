The new malaria vaccine is ready, it was born from anti-Covid technology

0
A vaccine designed with the same technology used to fight Covid. Only this time it’s being used against malaria. The pandemic has left behind a trail of knowledge that scientists are now using to fight other diseases as well. Knowledge used to invent this latest vaccine, found to be able to effectively target and stimulate the immune responses of cells against the malarial parasite, Plasmodium, in preliminary studies on animals.
