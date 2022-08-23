At the Gamescom conference held today (24th), developer Funcom released a new work “Dune: Awakening (provisional translation: Dune: Awakening)”.

According to the official introduction, this is an open-world MMO survival game. Players need to survive on the most dangerous planet in the universe, build shelters to resist sandstorms, explore ruins, and clean up fallen spaceships. Players can grow spices, trade , strategy, conflict to expand your faction. But at the same time, the player must avoid becoming bait for sandworms, and be careful of raiders and hostile factions.

“Dune: Awakening” will be launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC (Steam) at an undetermined time. According to the Steam page, traditional Chinese is not currently supported.