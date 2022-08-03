Each Covid variant that arrives brings with it its new symptoms. If up to Delta the loss of taste and smell was the alarm bell, with Omicron the signs most reported by the infected are a severe cold, sore throat and nasal congestion. With the rise of Omicron 5 (BA.5) a ‘new entry’ is added to the book of symptoms of the infection hitting at night. If anything should happen to waking up in an abnormal sweat baththe advice is to suspect contagion.

New variant new symptoms

To suggest this new element is l‘immunologo Luke O’Neill, Professor of Biochemistry at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland. “An extra symptom of BA.5 that I saw this morning is there night sweats. Isn’t that weird? “The professor told an Irish radio, ‘NewsTalk’, in recent days. His statements have bounced around in the British media.

The virus has changed

The expert explained: “The disease is slightly different because the virus has changed. There is some immunity – obviously with T lymphocytes and so on – and that mix of “better equipped” immune system and different virus could give rise to a slightly different disease, strangely, night sweats are a feature. But – adds the expert – very important thing, if you are vaccinated and boostered, “Covid” does not progress to severe disease: this is the message to keep reminding people “.