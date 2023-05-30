The new optician – How much digitization can the traditional industry tolerate?

SuperVista AG

Koenigs Wusterhausen (ots)

The glasses discounter brillen.de has been operating a unique hybrid concept since it was founded in 2012 and is the pioneer in Germany when it comes to connecting the stationary optician with the digital world. In the meantime, the company has also completely digitally converted its 420 own stores and developed an innovative customer journey that not only benefits the customers. Because without digitization, a nationwide, cost-efficient store placement – especially in rural areas – would no longer be possible due to the constantly growing shortage of skilled workers in the industry.

In addition to a digital check-in and independent frame selection, brillen.de has been using highly developed remote technology for some time, especially for eye tests, and would like to establish the concept in the area of ​​advice in the future. In contrast to a classic online eye test, which is purely computer-controlled and does not require specialist staff, optical specialists are called in when remote technology is used. The refractionists and opticians work from home, from where they can connect to all brillen.de locations if necessary and communicate with customers immediately. They receive all relevant customer data, such as vision values ​​or purchases already made from the digital brillen.de customer database. Thus, the brillen.de stores are extremely flexible and can always offer optimal service, even if a store cannot be staffed with a master optician due to the lack of skilled workers.

However, brillen.de founder Matthias Kamppeter advises against buying glasses online only: “We sell a medical product. A professionally conducted eye test and individual glass advice from trained specialist staff are indispensable for this – whether in person or remotely. The glasses must of course be fitted when the glasses are picked up take place in the store.”

About brillen.de:

brillen.de is a brand of SuperVista AG and is known for the production and sale of high quality varifocal and single vision glasses at low prices. More than 3 million customers have been putting their trust in brillen.de products for 10 years now.

Original content from: SuperVista AG, transmitted by news aktuell