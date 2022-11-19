Home Health The new outdoor “gym” (free for all) in the Milan park
The new outdoor "gym" (free for all) in the Milan park

The new outdoor “gym” (free for all) in the Milan park

Play sports, outdoors. The new fitness area inside the Indro Montanelli Gardens was inaugurated on Friday morning by the councilor for the environment and greenery Elena Grandi, with the president and the councilor for sport of Town Hall 1, Mattia Abdu and Francesca Ulivi. “An area that today is available to all the inhabitants of the neighborhood and to citizens who want to experience sport in the open air”, reads a note from the municipality.

In his new “gym” there is “a fitness trail that can count on a real fitness station set up with spaces for free-body exercise as well as a series of gym equipment, made of metal and recycled plastic materials such as steps , elliptical, bench, pull-up bars, parelle.The tools – Palazzo Marino explained – are easy to use and usable even by the less experienced precisely to bring everyone closer to outdoor physical activity and at the same time invite them to live differently the green areas of the city. Each tool is equipped with an information sign with instructions for use”.

The area was set up thanks to Pfizer, which donated the tools “as part of an initiative promoted in favor of women suffering from metastatic breast cancer, the Voltati. Look. Listen project”, which has “the aim of create an open-air space dedicated to the well-being of people with illness histories by designing a training program tailored to everyone’s needs”.

“Thanks to Pfizer’s donation, we have achieved the goal of giving citizens and towns a new area to practice sports in the countryside – underlined the councilor Grandi -. A rich and articulated path, made with sustainable and recycled materials, which we are sure will be greatly appreciated and which confirms the desire of the business world to contribute to the care and enhancement of gardens, playgrounds and sports areas to build together with the Administration a greener and more livable city”.

