Tactile paths for the blind and visually impaired, absence of architectural barriers, changing rooms, toilets and showers that can be used one hundred percent. It is the new Paralympic gymnasium inaugurated today in Bazzano, a hamlet of Neviano degli Arduini, in the Parma Apennines, a reference point in the area for Paralympic sport. Modern, multifunctional, safe and anti-seismic, the structure extends over 1,800 square meters and is integrated into the existing sports center, so as to create a real Paralympic citadel.

At the launch of the structure, with the mayor of Neviano degli Arduini the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, together with the Paralympic swimming world champion, Giulia Ghiretti, the general manager of the Ryder cup project, Giampaolo Montali, numerous other mayors and administrators and athletes professionals.

The total cost of the work is 995 thousand euros, to which the Emilia-Romagna Region has contributed with 500 thousand euros allocated under the Regional Plan for sports facilities, which with over 43 million euros assigned is supporting the construction of 160 interventions in as many municipalities throughout Emilia-Romagna on gyms, sports halls, multifunctional structures, playgrounds, open spaces, with a total investment of over 100 million euros thanks to the co-financing of local and private entities.

The President of the Region highlighted how the facility is a concrete example of what Emilia-Romagna Sport Valley means for every sport, from major events to grassroots sport. In particular, there are investments in Paralympic sport: the Paralympic National Center of Northern Italy which is being set up in Villanova sull’Arda, in the province of Piacenza, and the Federal Center of the Italian Federation of deaf sports in Castelnovo Monti, in the Reggio area, and the numerous Paralympic, national and international competitions included in the sports calendar of the Emilia-Romagna Sport Valley.

The Neviano citadel allows the practice of roller basketball, sitting volleyball, badminton, 5-a-side football, fencing and wheelchair hockey and other disciplines not only Paralympic and will also be available to students of the comprehensive school, so far lacking a place dedicated to sporting activities, and to the guests of the nearby Protected House, who will be able to use it for rehabilitation activities. It is also designed for holding conferences and conventions and will be a meeting point for the population in case of emergencies.

The mayor of Neviano thanked the Emilia-Romagna Region, which made it possible with its contribution to carry out a project that had been imagined several years ago with the aim of attracting interest far beyond the borders of the municipality. He also highlighted how many sports associations have already expressed their willingness to train in the gym even before the work was finished. For the municipality, the facility will be the flagship of the Paralympic citadel and will approach the goal of making Bazzano a fraction completely free of obstacles, where a holiday home for disabled guests already operates, public spaces are free of architectural barriers and soon will inaugurate an accessible hotel

The regional plan for sports facilities made it possible to finance 21 projects in the province of Parma, for a regional contribution of almost 5 million and an overall investment of over 9.3 million euros. 7 projects in the municipalities of the Parma Apennines alone, financed with a regional contribution of 1.5 million euros.

Vincenzo Menichella