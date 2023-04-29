The new rules on masks in hospitals

The obligation remains in all departments that host frail, elderly or immunosuppressed patients, therefore almost everywhere

The Ministry of Health has published an ordinance setting new rules for the use of masks in hospitals and healthcare residences. The old rules, expiring on April 30, forced anyone to wear a mask in hospital without distinction of wards, while from May 1 to December 31 it will be mandatory to wear it only in wards that house frail, elderly or immunosuppressed patients.

In fact, it doesn’t change much, because these categories of patients are visited or treated in most hospital wards. It will no longer be mandatory to wear it in booking centres, bars, offices and some clinics where less serious patients are welcomed.

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci had said on Thursday that the obligation would be confirmed only in emergency departments, infectious disease departments and nursing homes for the elderly, in reality the ordinance does not make any distinction between hospital departments or specialties. The health departments of hospitals, on the other hand, will be able to decide whether to keep the obligation also in the waiting rooms, both for patients and for health professionals, and whether to oblige patients to swab to enter the emergency room. Discretion on the rules to be observed in waiting rooms is also left to family doctors and paediatricians.

The only people who are not required to wear a mask in hospital are children under the age of six and anyone with a condition or disability that is incompatible with wearing a mask.

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said this ordinance confirms that the pandemic is about to end. “I am very confident that the World Health Organization (WHO, ed) will also declare the end of the pandemic on May 20,” he said. “We look to the future with optimism, but we are ready in the event of new emergencies to intervene promptly to continue to safeguard public health and our citizens”. The last obligation linked to masks had been removed on October 1, 2022, since it is possible to travel on public transport without wearing protective devices.

