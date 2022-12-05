Home Health The new school center is completed with the gym, the system is equipped with home automation technology
With the symbolic passing of the keys into the hands of the head teacher Roberta Badioli, the gymnasium of the Montessori elementary school was handed over this morning, which thus completes the equipment of the new educational center. The gym is 200 square meters large, equipped with home automation technology, changing rooms, wooden floors and is equipped for volleyball, for a total investment of around 620 thousand euros. It was built following innovative construction criteria with reference to the architectural, structural and plant components, ensuring maximum usability of the spaces and integration between internal and external environments, with attention to the technologies used in terms of environmental and economic sustainability. In addition to the gym, the arrangement of the garden was also completed, a space that can also be used for outdoor sports. The gym will be available to students and sports associations within a few days, once the final formal steps have been completed.

“With the gymnasium we are going to complete the school campus – underlines the councilor for public works Mattia Morolli – giving an answer both to the educational needs and to the sports associations of the area, with the aim of becoming a point of reference for the neighbourhood. Together with the former Carim gym kitchen and the recently built playgrounds, it goes to define a sports center at the service of the fourth Peep, an added value both for the services offered to citizens and for the educational and social value that sport has in the community”.

