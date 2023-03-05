Are you looking for a way to lose weight without having to follow a restrictive diet? What is the sting that makes you lose weight and is driving celebrities crazy? It could be the solution for you! Find out what it is and how it works in this article.

Semalglutìde bite to lose weight? What is it about?

Il semalglutide is a drug developed for a decade to treat type 2 diabetes. And it is this drug that seems to have driven some celebrities crazy, because would allow you to lose weight without dieting.

It is an injectable drug developed by the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk.

According to what it reports the Corriere della Sera it is hoped that this pharmacological therapy can stop the obesity pandemic that is affecting the world and which, by 2035, will affect half of the world‘s inhabitants!

Meanwhile, overseas, some famous people are using this sting, even if they don’t suffer from diabetes.

Elon Musk admitted it and even boasted about it, other celebrities use it, but deny it, and many influencers. So much so that it is often unavailable in American pharmacies. In the US, in 2022, it was the 129th most prescribed medicine, to 4 million patients.

There is also a neologism: «semaglutìde face», to indicate the rapid weight loss that this drug causes.

The prick of thinness: how does it work in Italy?

The “sting of thinness”, indicated we repeat, for type 2 diabetics, caused up to 15% weight loss in patients. In America, thanks to these findings, many doctors have started prescribing this medicine rather than bariatric surgery.

Semaglutide is a glp-1 receptor agonist, a hormone that stimulates insulin secretion.

It makes you lose weight because it improves glycemic control, inhibits hunger and slows down stomach emptying.

Remember: while in the USA it can be purchased (the price ranges from 900 to 1,300 dollars) in Italy this remains a drug that can only be taken under strict medical supervision, even if it is off label.

Known side effects are:

diarrhea;

nausea;

tiredness;

vomit.

The interactions with many drugs, nor with pregnancy, are not known. Furthermore, when you stop the sting, the weight recovers.

The patents will soon expire and the drug will be able to be produced by other pharmaceutical companies and in large quantities. This may lead to a reduction in the price.

If it is found that this is the solution to obesity, it will probably be possible to use it in the future also in Italy.