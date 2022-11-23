What has been feared for years is now happening: bacteria are resistant to antibiotics and thousands more people die every year.

The antibiotic resistance it is not a new phenomenon, yet in Italy we boast a sad record: thousands of deaths per year. Here you are why it happens and what should we do.

According to the data of theECDCItaly is one of the countries where they are not taking sufficient measures to combat antibiotic resistance. This phenomenon, which is expanding rapidly and in Worldwideis likely to cause more and more deaths.

Ma what does antibiotic resistance mean?? It means that some pharmacological treatments that previously worked to defeat certain bacteria, now no longer work, or almost. Microorganisms develop resistance in two ways: intrinsically or by acquisition.

It means in the first case that the bacteria do not respond to therapies because he has never been sensitive to the substances used. In the second case, which is the more dangerous one, some microorganisms they used to be sensitive they are not anymore.

Therefore, an infection takes longer to heal and in the meantime complications can arise in patients, as well as exposing more people to contagion. To combat it they must be used more expensive therapiese it also increases the risk of death.

The new super bacteria resist antibiotics, the alarm and the dramatic situation in Italy

This phenomenon is growing all over the world, but in Italy the situation is particularly serious. There are numerous appeals made by the experts, and most recently also the one launched by the president of the Federation of Orders of Italian Pharmacistsin an interview released on ANSA.

Among the various causes that they are raising antibiotic resistance to very dangerous levels, there is one too misuse of medicines by citizens. Indeed in recent years more and more people have done so use of antibiotics to treat seasonal ailments, like the flu, without it being needed.

With Covid we have “learned” that the disease, being caused by a virus and not by a bacterium, can be defeated with medicines that are not antibiotics. The same goes for flu, sore throat and other illnesses, which should be treated with specific medicines, but not with antibiotics. Let us not forget, however, that even the massive use in the veterinary sector has actually increased antibiotic resistance.

The scenario in our country is worrying: at least 15,000 people die every year who have contracted infections from super-resistant bacteria during their stay in hospital. This is an impressive number, accounting for half of all recorded deaths.

What can we do to protect our health

Per curb this phenomenon the institutions will certainly have to intervene, but also the city population can do its part. By increasing awareness of the danger we are facing, we will be able to better manage the intake of medicines, including antibiotics. The only way is to ask your doctor for advice before taking this type of medicine, which is often not even needed.

Last but not least, AIFA recalls, for example, that false myths circulate regarding antibiotics, such as the one that must be taken even when health conditions improve. Therefore it is even more important not to act independently and always listen to the indications of doctors and accredited realities.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)