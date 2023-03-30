Electricity bills halved since April. With the sharp drop in the wholesale prices of energy products, the reference price of electricity in the second quarter of 2023 is reduced by -55.3%, announced the Arera Authority. About 11.7 million domestic customers remaining in the protected market will benefit from this collapse, equal to about 39% of the total domestic users. The collapse of the tariffs takes into account the new aid regime launched by the Meloni government with a decree approved on 29 March, which enters into force on 1 April with the expiry of the support provided until 31 March and financed for the first quarter of 2023 with the large part of the resources of the Budget Law.

General charges back into the bill “Implementing the provisions of the government in the decree approved last March 28 – reads the note – Arera has intervened on the general system costs, also resetting them for the next quarter for the generality of gas customers and confirming the strengthening of the electricity and social bonuses gas for families with an ISEE level of up to 15,000 euros (with the ISEE level for large families, with at least 4 dependent children, rising to 30,000 euros). The general system charges are instead reactivated for all electricity customers, including domestic users».

Gas prices What made the decline possible? «The performance of the energy markets saw wholesale gas prices drop sharply in the current quarter – specifies Arera – influenced by various factors: a reduction in European demand (-13% in 2022 compared to 2021), a limited recovery in Asian demand for LNG, the recovery in operations or new liquefaction terminals in the United States and regasification in Europe . The mild temperatures of the winter of 2022-2023 favored a limited use of European storages (still full at around 57% of their capacity in mid-March) and forward prices indicate less tense conditions for the balance of gas supply and demand in the second quarter of 2023. In this context, the forward prices of electricity have also moved downwards, after the sharp drops already recorded. Already in the first quarter of 2023, based on preliminary data, the single national price of electricity (PUN) was in fact down by 36% approximately compared to the fourth quarter of 2022». See also are we at the dawn of a new era of medicine? - breaking latest news

And consumers The very sharp drop in electricity tariffs was good for Absoutenti, which compared to current prices, it will result in record savings on an annual basis equal to 793 euros per family. The average electricity bill on the protected market, considered for a typical household that consumes 2,700 kWh of energy per year, thus drops from the current 1,434 euros per year to 641 euros, approaching pre-crisis levels, but it is necessary to consider the return of system which, according to data released by Arera, will currently weigh around 82 euros per bill. However – analyzes Assoutenti – the new tariffs that will take effect in April are still 14% higher than those in force in the second quarter of 2021, and entailing higher expenditure for families on the protected market equal to 79 euros per year compared to the same period of two years ago. “We are now expecting new interventions from the government on the subject of bills, starting with a reform of system charges – says the president Furio Truzzi – item that weighs 22% on the electricity bills of Italians and includes taxes that have nothing to do with energy consumption, a real ATM to withdraw money from Italians».

Gas, new tariffs at the beginning of April Gas rates will be updated in early April again by the Arera Authority and will relate to consumption in March, as envisaged by the new calculation system introduced in October 2022, which is retroactive and monthly. On gas – the Arera also specified – there was the “confirmation of the 5% VAT reduction on heat management, district heating and gas. Also for gas, the negative tariff component UG2, introduced in April of last year and applied to consumption up to 5,000 sm3/year, is gradually reduced and then eliminated during the second quarter of 2023. A special measure that has made it possible to counteract the peak in gas prices for families and small users ». See also The ranking of the best diets of 2023