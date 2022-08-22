It is an appeal not to forget free-choice pediatricians, to consider them an active part of protecting the health of children and families, both in terms of prevention and support for growth. And not forgetting means considering what is still missing today: personnel to be trained. Professional offices are in fact lacking in collaborators and nurses, so investments and new training courses are needed, which are more accessible and widespread. Only in this way will it be possible to truly redesign local medicine and guarantee pediatricians of free choice that “responsibility of care, which involves children, teenagers, parents and caregivers, almost unique in the panorama of territorial medicine”. This is the message launched by Antonio D’Avino, President of the Italian Federation of Pediatric Doctors (FIMP), who spoke at the Rimini meeting of Communion and Liberation within a conference entitled “Is Family Paediatrics still needed? Pediatrics, between proximity to care and system reforms “.

More trainees and more collaborators

One of the key points D’Avino insisted on is the shortage of medical staff. a widespread problem, as is well known, but which particularly affects pediatrics. “The extraordinary stress test of Covid has highlighted the lights and shadows of the National Health System”, recalled the president of the FIMP. “We must now bring to completion that concept of proximity medicine, also envisaged by Action 6 of the PNRR, of which Ministerial Decree 77 represents the application aspect. If the territorial assistance starts from the family pediatricians’ clinics, aggregated in the Territorial Functional Aggregations (AFT) and functionally connected to the Community Houses, we will be a privileged interlocutor to meet the health needs of children and adolescents. The main obstacle to any reform hypothesis is, however, the lack, in the next two / three years, of specialists in paediatrics for the generational turn-over and the pediatric area represents an area in which this lack is particularly evident “. According to D’Avino, the new pediatrician who will choose the territorial care must have adequate and specific training, both from an organizational and scientific point of view. Training that could also be carried out in the offices of the pediatricians themselves: “We will need pediatric specialists who acquire territorial medicine skills. We open the doors of our studios. The University allows them to have specific training ”.

The shortage of trainees and their training is not the only critical issue. Resources are needed to create a reform model that meets the care needs of front-line care recipients, as imagined. “Unfortunately, the level of funding provided for by Ministerial Decree 77, both for the National Health Fund and for the various social funds, is absolutely inadequate,” added D’Avino. “Without the stable recruitment of health and social professionals, the measures for the implementation of the territorial service network are ineffective and an unacceptable privatization of assistance looms on the horizon, which will eventually increase inequalities. Instead, there is a need to strengthen the professional studies of family pediatricians, with the hiring of collaborators and nurses ”.

Pediatricians as promoters of prevention

Pediatricians play a fundamental role in terms of prevention, from education to correct lifestyles to vaccinations, to the interception of dramatic situations, such as cases of child maltreatment or abuse. D’Avino hopes that this same role will continue to be played in the future: “Prevention – primary, secondary and tertiary – must be cultivated within pediatric clinics, as places of proximity and waiting lists, already reduced, they can be reset by making use of the work of local specialists, in active cooperation with all Primary Care. With the commitment of these figures, even improper access to the emergency room, with too many white and green codes, could become the responsibility of the organizational models being established such as AFT ”.