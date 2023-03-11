Organic erectile dysfunction (ED) is a type of sexual disorder in men which is usually associated with disease, surgical injury, aging, hormosenescence and has a high incidence worldwide.

And the essence of penile erection is a neurovascular event regulated by a combination of factors. Nerve and vascular injuries are the main causes of erectile dysfunction.

Currently, the main treatment options for ED include phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE5I), intracorporeal injections and vacuum erection devices (VEDs).

Finding an emerging, non-invasive and effective treatment for ED is essential. The histopathological damage that causes erectile dysfunction can be improved or even reversed with the hydrogelsunlike current therapies.

Hydrogels have many advantages, they can be synthesized from various raw materials with different properties, possess definite composition, and have good biocompatibility and biodegradability.

These advantages make hydrogels a effective drug carrier. In a recent review, the authors provided an overview of the mechanisms underlying organic erectile dysfunction, discussed the dilemmas of existing treatments for ED, and described the unique advantages of the hydrogel over other approaches. Then underlining the progress of research on hydrogels in the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

