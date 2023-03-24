Everyone wants to have a slim body, and one of the most well-known methods of losing weight is dieting. There are different types of diets that help many people lose weight. Traditional diets are known to everyone. But there are interesting new diet trends that don’t actually require eating restrictions. This article is about the glucose trick diet. Read on to familiarize yourself with how they work and their benefits.

Why is glucose important?

Glucose is the body’s main source of energy and it’s worth noting that our bodies can produce glucose on its own. We need stable glucose levels. It affects fructose and insulin levels and if we have an unregulated glucose curve this could lead to obesity, regular cravings and fatigue. Insomnia and hormonal problems can also be the result.

What is the Glucose Trick Diet?

This is a new diet trend. He posits that if you eat different components of the meal in a certain order, you will lose weight simply by keeping your blood sugar at a certain level. The glucose trick is to manipulate blood sugar levels and thereby decrease it.

Where did the glucose trick diet come from?

The glucose trick diet was described in biochemist Jessie Inchauspé’s book The Glucose Trick. The author gives tips on how to lower blood sugar levels and this can be achieved without dieting. She explores the effects of certain food combinations, post-meal exercise, and secret ingredients that balance blood sugar levels.

And remember, the Glucose Revolution makes the pursuit of lower blood sugar levels an achievable goal, too. Inchauspé emphasizes that her message isn’t about restricting food — you just have to eat right.

The most important tips of the new diet trend

The author recommends some hacks and tips that can help you lose weight. They are not difficult at all and anyone can do them without much effort. Here we present the most important tips.

Tip 1: Pay attention to the correct order

The first trick of this new diet is the “right order”. It is enough to eat the components of a meal in a certain order. First comes fiber, then you eat protein and fats, and finally you eat starches and sugars. According to the author, this results in a 73 percent reduction in peak glucose and a 48 percent reduction in peak insulin.

Tip 2: Drink vinegar before eating

This hack consists of drinking vinegar with water 20 minutes before your meal to help lower your blood sugar levels. A tablespoon of vinegar in a cup of water is enough. Well, while it doesn’t sound like the most tempting drink of all, a mixture of water and vinegar can work wonders. Cravings are curbed, hunger is tamed and more fat is burned. What more could you ask for?

Tip 3: Eat a “green appetizer”.

You should have a “green appetizer” before the meal. This results in a lower glucose spike and less insulin is produced. You can eat lettuce, greens (raw or cooked), pickles (no sugar), artichoke hearts, sliced ​​cucumbers with guacamole, and carrots.

Tip 4: Lower the breakfast curve

Inchauspé recommends a hearty breakfast instead of sweetened breakfast cereals, as this creates free radicals in the body and overloads the pancreas.

Tip 5: Sugar should be avoided or eaten properly

All types of sweeteners are made up of glucose and fructose molecules. Sugar should only be consumed in moderation and dried fruit should be avoided. And one more important thing: we don’t need to eat sugar on an empty stomach, because that’s how glucose and fructose rise a lot. Eat sweets after lunch or save them for dinner. By layering your dessert on top of a meal, you avoid that tired and saggy feeling you so often have after a sassy treat.

Tip 6: Get some exercise after your meal

Don’t sit still after a meal because it causes glucose to build up in our body. When we move, the muscles use the glucose, so it stays normal.

Tip 7: Do not eat carbohydrates alone

The author recommends that you don’t eat carbohydrates alone, but combine them with fat, protein, or fiber. This means that the glucose is absorbed more slowly by the body.