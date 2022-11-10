by Giovanni Rodriquez

If from the Ministry of Health the only information that is made on Covid vaccination will continue to focus exclusively on the reintegration of the no vax health staff to work, on what an unvaccinated person can or cannot do and on who can avoid resorting to at the fourth dose with updated vaccines, the risk of making the current vaccination campaign become a big flop becomes almost a certainty

Why not review the Prevention and Control Plan for the flu season or the entire National Vaccine Prevention Plan at this point? If, as the Undersecretary of Health suggested yesterday Marcello Gemmato with regard to vaccines against Covid, the risk of death is the only element to be taken into consideration to judge as “useful” or not the use of a vaccination, it makes no sense to continue to recommend it for diseases that do not expose people to a high risk of fatal outcome.

Today, for example, the seasonal flu vaccine is offered free of charge to those women who are pregnant and in the “postpartum” period at the beginning of the epidemic season, as well as to healthcare personnel, police forces, firefighters and “socially useful” categories that could “take advantage of vaccination, for reasons linked to the performance of their work”.

Likewise it is recommended for breeders, slaughterers, animal transport workers or blood donors. All categories that are certainly not exposed to the risk of death, in the absence of particular individual frailties, in the event of flu. The same argument could be extended to vaccination against chickenpox also recommended for school workers, in addition to health care workers, despite the more residual risk of death due to this pathology. And this is because within the vaccination plans the mortality criterion, for obvious reasons, is not the only one to be taken into consideration.

To date, the bivalent vaccines against Covid have been authorized by Ema and Aifa for all over 12s and recommended not only for the elderly but for the entire over 60 age group as well as the frail with at least 12 years of age. It has also been recommended for use by healthcare personnel and those who work in places at risk such as hospitals or Rsa.

But certainly it has not been advised against its use to the rest of the population. Beyond the risk of death, those criteria of public utility should also be taken into consideration for those who, for example, work in primary services, exactly as is already done for vaccinations against influenza, in addition to other public health reasons such as the possibility not to contract a disease that could also take serious forms or, again, avoid forms of long covid that could weigh on people’s health for a long time.

The European Medicines Agency had already warned for some time that “vaccination campaigns should take into account the impact of repeated booster doses on the acceptance and absorption of the vaccine in the general population”. Hence the advice to prepare to do more promotion and information on the role of a future fourth dose and the impact of the disease.

However, if, on the part of the Ministry of Health, the only information that is made on Covid vaccination focuses exclusively on the reintegration of no vax health personnel into work, on what an unvaccinated person can or cannot do and on who can avoid resorting to the fourth dose with updated vaccines, the risk of making the current vaccination campaign become a big flop becomes almost a certainty.

