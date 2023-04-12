mRna vaccines against cancer, heart attacks and other rare diseases by 2030. This is the goal pharmaceutical companies are working towards, which aim to give hope to millions of people who have little or no hope. Moderna has made it known that within five years it expects to be able to offer mRna vaccines for different types of cancer. Enrico Mentana commented on the latest news on Instagram, reserving a jab for no-vaxes.

“And therefore – he began – in addition to having allowed us to face the Covid pandemic, messenger RNA vaccines pave the way for other vaccines that will be able to protect us from tumors and other diseases. For the no vax, the rosiest of defeats: they will be saved by the very preparation they fought against and by the companies that produced it. They wished death to those who got vaccinated – he commented – I wish them a long life too, in small doses “.

Among other things, the director of the La7 news had Covid in January 2022, skipping several editions of the news. Upon his return, he underlined how important it was to be vaccinated: “I too, like millions of Italians, had Covid. Thank God and thank science, with three doses it was a very light thing. Then I don’t talk about it anymore because it is one of the many cases, of the hundreds of thousands of today, of those who are no longer positive ”.