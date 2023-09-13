The new vaccines against Covid at the beginning of October: what the elderly and frail need to know

Listen to the audio version of the article

The new vaccination campaign against the virus will start between the end of September and the beginning of October Covid intended first and foremost for over 20 million Italians over 60, the frail and healthcare workers. In fact, new vaccines adapted to the latest variants circulating are arriving: after the green light for the new formulation of the Pfizer vaccine by the EMA, the one for Moderna is also expected.

Administration will take place mainly in pharmacies and family doctors’ offices: for the (free) vaccine, only one dose is provided for 12-month protection.

Countdown to the start of the campaign

The confirmation of the start of the new vaccinations shortly comes from the Regions which will also have the task of launching the vaccination campaign for the flu, «At the end of September-beginning of October we will begin the vaccination campaigns both against the flu and for the Covid with the new vaccines that are about to be supplied by the various pharmaceutical companies. We are already giving indications to all the competent structures”, explained the Welfare Councilor of the Lombardy Region Guido Bertolaso.

Covid, Cirio: “We continue to monitor and vaccinate”

«We have to keep our eyes open. The vaccines to combat the new variant will arrive between October 2 and 6. We commit all local health authorities to vaccinate first and foremost the guests of the nursing homes. All the elderly in public and private reception homes”, reiterated the president of the Campania Region Vincenzo De Luca. Priority will in fact be given to those over 80 and in particular to guests of facilities for the elderly and people with high levels of fragility.

Everything you need to know about the new vaccinations

The ministry’s circular of August 14 recommends that all people aged 60 years or over, guests of long-term care facilities, but also pregnant or post-partum women (even if breastfeeding) and even healthcare workers engaged in long-term care facilities. And then people between 6 months and 59 years old inclusive “with high fragility” as they suffer from pathologies or conditions that increase the risk of Covid 19.

Vaccination is also recommended for family members and cohabitants of people with serious frailties. The administration of the booster dose of the new vaccine must take place 3 months after the last dose received (or from the Covid infection) regardless of the number of boosters given. The flu vaccination can also be done at the same time (but in the other arm). The vaccine is free and not mandatory and should be made available to the entire population at a later time.

