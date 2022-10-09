Home Health the new wave … – Libero Quotidiano
Health

the new wave … – Libero Quotidiano

by admin
the new wave … – Libero Quotidiano

Il Covid it continues to change, as do its symptoms. The latest research from the Department of Otolaryngology at Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, identifies three new effects of the virus. In addition to those already known, namely the loss of taste and smell, the last alarm bell is hearing. In fact, experts have noted the presence of tinnitus, hearing loss and / or lowering and dizziness in some positives.

“Our results – they explain – suggest that inner ear infection may be at the root of hearing and balance problems associated with Covid-19”. Not surprisingly, the study revealed that both hair and Schwann cells of the inner ear express the proteins necessary for Covid infection, which makes them potential targets. Meanwhile, the virus gallops back. The last week shows a new jump in the transmissibility index, which grows to reach 1.18.

As well as the value of the incidence which exceeds 600 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in 7 Regions and Autonomous Provinces during the week, compared to the two of 7 days ago: it is Abruzzo (603.8), Friuli Venezia Giulia (710), PA Bolzano (863.8), PA Trento (825.2), Piedmont (654.7), Umbria (680.6), Veneto (728.9). “The Sars-Cov-2 virus follows the same cycle temporally. It has reared its head with less intense waves that peaked in late May and late July. We must expect the next peak in late October, early November and it will be even less steep. “, he comments Carlo Signorelli of the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University which invites us to be still cautious.

