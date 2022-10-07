Covid: the new wave of infections has started, there may be new restrictions, updates

New BOOM of infectionsHere we go again. COVID does not leave us. After an apparent calm that lasted months, with a decline in infections, we are moving towards a new boom of positivity. The new wave of infections has therefore started and because of this there may be new restrictions.

In one week, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, there is a + 52% of new cases, accompanied by the resumption of hospitalizations, both ordinary (+ 31.8%) and in intensive care (+ 21.1%). To provide the picture of the current situation of the covid pandemic in Italy is the Gimbe Foundation monitoring for the week from September 28 to October 4. In the same period considered, there was also an increase in currently positive cases (+ 10.7%) and people in home isolation (+ 10.5%). The only positive note is the decline in deaths with a -8.5% and an average of 40 per day compared to 44 the previous week.

The increase in new cases, with a 7-day moving average of almost 35,000 new infections per day, it involves all regions even if in a very heterogeneous way. In fact, it goes from + 18.4% of Sardinia to + 132% of the Aosta Valley. The increase was recorded in all provinces except Crotone. The incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 35 provinces with the lead Biella (857), Vicenza (809), Trento (786), Bolzano (786).

And therefore, due to this boom in infections, the restrictions could return. The circular from the Ministry of Health has in fact already extended by another month the obligation of masks in the most delicate environments, such as health and social health structures. In the face of this, nothing prevents people from still using it in crowded and closed places.