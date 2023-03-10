The Manhattan District Attorney’s office recently warned Donald Trump’s lawyers that the former president risk criminal charges for his role in secret payments to a porn star. This was reported by four informed sources to the New York Times. Prosecutors have offered the tycoon the opportunity to testify next week before the grand jury, a clear signal that an indictment is near. Trump is unlikely to agree to testify but if he was indicted it would be a first for a former president and could undermine his 2024 run.