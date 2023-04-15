On the occasion of the Milan Design Week 2023, which returns to animate the city from 17 to 23 April, some of the areas richest in events and appointments will be temporarily pedestrianized: in via Tortona, where pedestrianization has already been tested during the previous editions, add the areas of via Durini and via Palermo, largo Treves and via Solferino (between largo Treves and via Pontaccio) in the Brera area.

The new pedestrian zones

The objective of these new pilot experiments, launched thanks to the collaboration and synergy of the Administration and the operators of the Milan Design Week 2023, is to decongest vehicular traffic and allow a better use of the events by the public. In particular, via Durini will be the protagonist of a ‘transformation’, thanks to the set-up by the Milano Durini Design association, with street furniture that will also be reused at the end of the event, thus following some of the cardinal principles of the Milan Design Week such as circularity and the revitalization of some areas of the city. Furthermore, the pedestrianization of via Durini will continue temporarily even after the Milan Design Week, pending a definitive transformation.

No glass from 7.30pm to 5am

Furthermore, with the aim of reducing vehicular traffic, the Municipality has asked all the operators who have joined the Milan Design Week schedule to promote forms of cycle or shared mobility to reach the events, as well as to encourage the use of the public transport. From 14.00 on 17 April to 05.00 on 24 April, there is also a trade union ordinance in force in the areas of 5 Vie, Brera, Brolo district, Durini, Isola, Monumentale, Porta Venezia and Tortona which prohibits itinerant trade on public area in all shapes and sizes (with the exception of some streets specified in the ordinance) and does not allow the administration of food and drink (even free) to take away in glass bottles and tin containers from 7.30 pm to 5 am of the day following.