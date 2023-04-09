A few days old baby is the third accepted and saved by the “Cradle for Life” activated by the Milan Polyclinic in 2007. His name is Aeneas. Was left at the property on Easter Sunday at 11.40am. Weighs approx 2,6 kg and is in good health .

How the Cradle works

The baby is now being cared for by the Neonatology specialists of the Mangiagalli Clinic of the Milan Polyclinic and is undergoing routine checks. Together with him, a letter full of words of affection and signed by his mother was also found in the Cradle, where she says that the baby “is super healthy, all the tests done in the hospital are ok”. The Cradle for Life of the Milan Polyclinic has been active for 16 years and this is the third recorded case. The first two were in 2012 and 2016: two boys who were named Mario and Giovanni respectively.

La Culla is a protected and heated environment and is structured in such a way as to notify healthcare personnel immediately: once the baby is welcomed inside, a discreet alarm warns Neonatology doctors and nurses who can take care of the baby within a few minutes. The Culla per la vita facility is located near the entrance for cars to the Mangiagalli Clinic of the Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico in Milan. In the compartment that forms the structure of the Cradle for Life there are: a thermal cradlepositioned in correspondence with the opening of the shutter, always connected to the electrical system and therefore kept at constant heat, a transport cradle, equipped with an oxygen saturation monitoring system (oximeter), an air conditioning system which maintains a constant inside the compartment.