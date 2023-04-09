Of Silvia Turin

He is fine and was immediately attended to. He weighs about 2.6 kg and is in good health. the third small left in the hospital structure which allows anonymity and was inaugurated in 2007

A few days old baby the third accepted and saved by the Cradle for Life activated by the Milan Polyclinic in 2007. His name Aeneas. was left in the property on Easter Sunday at 11.40. Weighs approx 2,6 kg and in good health.

How the Cradle works The little one is now being cared for by the Neonatology specialists of the Mangiagalli Clinic of the Milan Polyclinic and is following routine checks. Together with him, a letter full of words of affection and signed by his mother was also found in the crib, where she says that the baby is super healthy, all the tests done in the hospital are ok. The Cradle for Life of the Milan Polyclinic active for 16 years and this the third recorded case. The first two were in 2012 and 2016: two boys who were named Mario and Giovanni respectively.

La Culla is a protected and heated environment and structured in such a way as to notify healthcare personnel immediately: once the baby is welcomed inside, a discreet alarm warns Neonatology doctors and nurses who can take care of the baby within a few minutes. The Culla per la vita facility is located near the entrance for cars to the Mangiagalli Clinic of the Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico in Milan. In the compartment that forms the structure of the Cradle for Life there are: a thermal cradlepositioned in correspondence with the opening of the shutter, always connected to the electrical system and therefore kept at constant heat, a transport cradle, equipped with an oxygen saturation monitoring system (oximeter), an air conditioning system which maintains a constant inside the compartment.

Anonymity and security something that few know – comments Ezio Belleri, general manager of the Milan Polyclinic – but in the hospital you can give birth anonymouslyfor the safety of mother and child. There are also Cradles for Life, which allow you to welcome in total safety a child that the parents unfortunately cannot keep. a dramatic decision, but at least the Culla allows the child to be entrusted to a structure where immediate care is guaranteed and which preserves absolute anonymity for the parents. The newborn is fine but, concludes Fabio Mosca, director of Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care at the Milan Polyclinic: I also experience this event as a defeat on a social level, because somehow we weren’t able to intercept a mother in great difficulty . Mother who, if you change your mind, we are ready to welcome and assist.