A new and revolutionary drug has been officially presented whose goal is to reduce cholesterol. The medicine also arrives in Italy: this is what it is and how it works.

Statins have been a revolution in cardiovascular prevention since they came on the market in 1987. Until they are sufficient treatment for the vast majority of patients to control lipids. Obviously if taken correctly and in the appropriate doses. But sometimes it is not enough for those patients who have a high cardiovascular risk.

Precisely for this reason, research has never stopped and studies have always continued to find that drug capable not of controlling, but of reduce cholesterol. Those suffering from this pathology are at serious risk. ‘Bad’ cholesterol is the main cause of cardiovascular disease. Precisely these causes about 220 thousand victims a year in our country alone.

The reduction of values ​​is a primary therapeutic goal in those subjects with high values. Hopefully things could change with the arrival of Inclisiran, the revolutionary drug that was officially presented. A drug that has been approved not only in Italy, but in 60 countries around the world and can be prescribed by a specialist doctor.

Reduced cholesterol with the new drug: how does it work?

Bad cholesterol is associated with ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease and atherosclerotic disease in general. Some people do they fight at dinner with certain foods as well as with some medicines. However, adequate control is not always achieved with the medications that are available. Therefore, the news of the new drug it is an achievement.

As we read on the portal Milan Financethe drug Inclisiran is administered over a year with two subcutaneous injections by a healthcare professional. After the first injection, the second is given after 3 months. While then it continues every 6 months. It has been confirmed that the drug is capable of halving low-density cholesterol levels. Basically it is what causes atherosclerosis.

The arrival in Italy of the drug was revealed by the publication in the Official Gazette. But also during a press conference that was organized in Rome by Novartis Italia. Inclisiran has a high efficacy and is an option of great interest to patients. Which have not achieved control with the maximum tolerated doses of statins. For this reason it is hoped to solve the problem with this medicine which is now available to everyone.

All the information that is present in the article is taken from specialized sites and magazines. The purpose of this article is for information only and is not intended to replace an expert medical opinion. Therefore, in case of health problems, it is always advisable to contact your doctor.