Rosa Russo Iervolino

Rosa Russo Iervolino is alive. It is learned from family members who confirm that the former mayor of Naples, 85 years old (he will turn 86 in mid-September) “She is at home, calm and healthy”. And so absolutely unfounded the news of his death, circulated this morning, was picked up by most of the national and Campania press. We apologize to the interested party and to the readers.

Many recalled the long political career of Rosettaseveral times minister, from the Interior (she was the first woman at the Interior Ministry) to Social Affairs, from Labor to Public Education, chairman of the commission (Rai Supervision and Constitutional Affairs) as well as the last president of the Christian Democrats then dissolved in the post-Tangentopoli years .

At the Lapresse press agency she herself declares, reached in her apartment in Rome:

I’m fine, it’s not bad, I just have a little bit of back pain. I got a lot of phone calls this morning, I thought something had happened to someone but nothing had happened.

Even the daughter of the former mayor, Francesca Iervolinoon Facebook he writes:

Mom is fine. I don’t know what idiot spread this news. It would be appropriate not to joke about people’s lives… in Neapolitan style we make horns.

Antonio Bassolino writeswho was mayor before Iervolino and who shared with her, as president of the Campania Region, ten complex years of government of the territory, between lights and shadows: