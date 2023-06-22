Home » THE NEWS ON BREAST CANCER Tumors
Health

THE NEWS ON BREAST CANCER Tumors

by admin

Data concerning the main drugs in development

Breast cancer is among the neoplasms with the largest number of drugs in development. This was discussed at the last congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco) which was held in Chicago.
The phase 3 trial Natalee showed positive results of the drug ribociclib, which reduces the risk of recurrence in early stage breast cancer by 25%.
Ribociclib is the first and only Cdk4/6 inhibitor to demonstrate consistent and clinically meaningful benefit in a large population of patients with early stage Hr+/Her2- breast cancer, regardless of disease stage, menopausal and lymph node status.
Collectively, the results of the Natalee study show the potential to double the number of patients who could benefit from treatment with a Cdk4/6 inhibitor in the adjuvant setting.
In the … (Continue) read the 2nd page

News on: cancer, breast, drugs,

See also  Gammadonna Award to the most innovative female entrepreneurs in Italy

You may also like

CARDIAC TRANSTYRETIN AMYLOIDOSIS IS NOT IRREVERSIBLE Cardiology

New topic on “vascular professional” – No more...

Sky – Brozovic, if Al Nassr wants to...

Study reveals: eating pizza increases productivity

what to do after breast cancer surgery

Scandal in Taiwan, children drugged with sedatives in...

Anxiety: how to keep it under control and...

This is how you succeed in good communication

the order of the songs at the Maradona...

Fertilize roses after summer pruning: tips for lush...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy