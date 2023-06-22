THE NEWS ON BREAST CANCER Tumors

Data concerning the main drugs in development

Breast cancer is among the neoplasms with the largest number of drugs in development. This was discussed at the last congress of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (Asco) which was held in Chicago.

The phase 3 trial Natalee showed positive results of the drug ribociclib, which reduces the risk of recurrence in early stage breast cancer by 25%.

Ribociclib is the first and only Cdk4/6 inhibitor to demonstrate consistent and clinically meaningful benefit in a large population of patients with early stage Hr+/Her2- breast cancer, regardless of disease stage, menopausal and lymph node status.

Collectively, the results of the Natalee study show the potential to double the number of patients who could benefit from treatment with a Cdk4/6 inhibitor in the adjuvant setting.

