Imagine making your own little pieces of the city: being at home and discovering a masterpiece with the touch of your hand on a 3D scan, going to the museum for a night visit with a small group of people, seeing your child “playing” with the works of art from his smartphone. Welcome to the promised land of NFTs who build one membership around the museums, supporting the costs, restorations in the first place, of the cultural institutions.

Towards membership and digital citizenship

“I have lived in the United States for 30 years, donations to museums are welcome and the membership widespread. The idea that guides me is that digital citizenshipof not being just a tourist but one scholaran expert or a ambassador»Says Francesco Rulli, a Florentine entrepreneur, owner of Querlo, a company specializing in artificial intelligence, which for years has been dedicated to patronage and philanthropy.

Its premise is therefore that the NFTs issued by museums do not necessarily have to concern the tokenization or the issuance of NFT of the works but rather NFT for the enhancement operations of the institutions. Thus, for example, for the restoration of works, the amount could be divided by issuing a small value NFT in exchange for a membership.

“We are in dialogue with five Italian institutions for NFTs with this enhancement approach – says Rulli – In particular with the Municipality of Florence, to which we have also assigned an NFT, probably the first aimed at an Italian municipality, we are thinking both in a educational optics both of support to the initiatives of cultural urban planning of Florence and of digital citizenship“. Another ongoing project concerns the Arco della Pace – the first monument to enter the metaverse and certified by NFT – conducted in collaboration with the Abap Superintendency of Milan and the Reasoned Art startup. Rulli’s overall vision is to bring together both enhancement NFTs and both artificial intelligence – made available by Rulli probono – with avatars of characters such as Michelangelo (with the Duomo of Florence), Leonardo da Vinci, The David (with the Galleria dell’Accademia in Florence), Nicola Tesla and in the future Galileo Galilei.