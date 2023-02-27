Home Health The Nightingale gym in Castelfranco has been inaugurated with the luxury friendly match between Verona and Treviso
The Nightingale gym in Castelfranco has been inaugurated with the luxury friendly match between Verona and Treviso

Saturday 25 February was a great day of celebration in Castelfranco Veneto, for the inauguration of the gymnasium of the Nightingale institute for sporting use. The afternoon was opened by the speeches of the Mayor Stefano Marcon and the Councilor for Sport Franco Pivotti, and after it was the turn of Minibasket, which featured Basketball School, Castelfranco 1952 Basketball and Lupebasket. Then great show with the friendly match between NutriBullet Treviso and Tezenis Verona, won 85-89 by the Veronese in front of a large and warm crowd, sold out. MVP of the match Liam Udom, author of 20 points. A day to remember for all of Castelfranco, especially for the youngest, who at the end of the race were able to request photos and autographs from the champions on the field.

NutriBullet Treviso – Tezenis Verona 85-89
TREVISO BASKETBALL: Banks 13, Iroegbu 9, Pellizzari, Tadiotto 4, Ellis 18, Zanelli 13, Vettori, Sorokas 10, Faggian 5, Scandiuzzi 2, Invernizzi 11. All. Nicola.
SCALIGERA VERONA: Cappelletti 10, Smith 11, Johnson 18, Davis 6, Rosselli 6, Anderson 5, Udom 20, Sanders 13. All. Ramagli.
REFEREES: Bartoli, De Biase and Chersicla.
PARTIALS: 22-32, 47-47, 64-67.



