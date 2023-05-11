The No Restraint club. – Mental Health Forum

The position of the Spdc No Restraint Club to prevent the risks to which mental health workers are exposed

The death of my colleague Barbara Capovani tells us of the inadequacy of the prevention of dangerous behaviors related to mental illness.

It fits into a chain of dramatic news involving people with mental health problems.

In Este, a man who had threatened the social workers died 48 hours after being admitted to a psychiatry facility (April 12); in the Vicenza area, a man, in a rage, steals the pistol from one of the carabinieri who intervened, wounds a traffic policeman and is then killed; (April 23); the Guarantor of persons deprived of their freedom of Sardinia denounces the segregation to which Mr. Bruno is subjected, who has lived for years with his hands tied and his face enclosed by a mask (April 14); a journalistic investigation documents the violent methods in use in the Shalom community in the Brescia area (April 13).

For health professionals it is of no practical help to know that ex post there will be a just punishment of the perpetrator of the crime. They care that the next crime doesn’t happen. Mental health workers are aware that their work can only be done in contact with people who have mental health problems. However, it is very different if this contact serves the purpose of care or is improperly used for tasks of custody and social control, which by disqualifying their care work exposes them to risks that should not be theirs.

If there is a difference between the asylum and the mental health care activity, it lies in the fact that in this second case the well-being of the operators and that of the patients feed on each other. Mutual trust and responsibility sharing grow. The mental health paradigm for prevention and management finds evidence in a myriad of experiences and best practices. Saraceno writes about it in “Innovation in Mental Health Around the World unfortunately noting the difficulty in which these practices find themselves in Italy, where that approach can be said to have been born.

The impoverishment of Italian services can be described from various points of view. Loss of resources, loss of culture, loss of prestige and attractiveness, loss of autonomy. It is a truly serious problem which cannot be solved by espousing conspiracy theories (it is the responsibility of a minority but very powerful group of psychiatrists/anti-psychiatrists) nor by exploiting it for political purposes (less permissive legislation is needed).

The death of Barbara Capovani must be honored by bringing psychiatry back into the realm of health. Whoever has the duty to give a strong signal in this sense, calling on all the forces of order to play their role even when public order is disturbed by people with mental health problems and to do so with professionalism.

This clarity will also lead to a different consideration of the so-called “position of guarantee” which belongs to health professionals, but only and limited to the skills relating to the prevention and diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of diseases and cannot be extended to functions of order protection public for which one has neither the role nor the competence.

The separation between care and custody cannot be considered completed without a modification of the rules on impunity for total or partial mental defect (arts 88 and 89 of the Criminal Code). As is known, this provision still dates back to the Rocco code (1930) but no longer finds any justification either on the side of cognitive science or in that of law. The recognition of the full dignity of the mentally ill also through the attribution of responsibility for one’s own acts must lead to the elimination from the penal code of the non-imputability for mental illness. This is the umbilical cord that links psychiatry to the function of custody and control. It must be cut. The one who judges cannot be the one who cures. Nor can the latter be entrusted with the execution of the sentence. Nor can the suffering of illness be imposed as a substitute for the expiation of guilt. Justice cannot be done by inhibiting the right to health.

The separation between care and custody is a necessary condition for the process of impoverishment of mental health services to be reversed. So that urgent new investments go in the right direction.

There was a time when the articulation of the mental health department along all levels of assistance, from home to hospital, through mental health centers, rehabilitation centers and residences, was used as a model for reorganization processes and integration of local services with hospitals. It is necessary to redeploy resources along the entire supply chain. Just as it is essential to reactivate all the nodes of social and health integration. It is necessary that each departmental network promptly guarantees an effective continuity of taking charge, having an adequate size for effective integration with what is present in the single territorial context. Mega departments with a catchment area of ​​millions of inhabitants are not suitable and should be reduced to “human” dimensions.

We are aware that the processes of recruitment and training of operators require adequate time, however the direction must be indicated immediately: the field of mental health fully belongs to the Public Health Service. So that significant portions of the Health Fund and the funds of the PNRR are allocated to mental health, giving effect to the slogan there is no health without mental health.

This seems to us to be the only way to prevent the risks to which mental health workers are exposed.

John Rossi

President Club Spdc No Restraint