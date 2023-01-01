Home Health the no-vax mistake – Il Tempo
Still friction between Forza Italia and the rest of the government majority. The center-right allies are being discussed in particular by the management of Covid by the Meloni executive, criticized by Licia Ronzulli, group leader in the Azzurri Senate: “Inserting the anti-Covid rules in the decree on raves was not the best choice. It is a delicate issue that the protection of public health in this provision was not the best choice. Endorsing the reinstatement of doctors who have not undergone vaccination is a serious precedent. We have made it very clear that we do not agree with a ‘free all’ message”.

In the interview with Repubblica, Silvio Berlusconi’s loyalist stings the premier directly for the words on the vaccination campaign, addressed exclusively to the elderly and frail: “It is right to consult your doctor if you are undecided or if you have any pathology. And there is no doubt that the frail and the elderly have always been the categories most at risk. But, as per the ministry’s circular, we must remember that vaccination is open to everyone, from 6 months old and older. This is why Forza Italia’s invitation is ‘let’s all get vaccinated’, not just some. Above all because the new vaccines are also effective against Omicron variants 4 and 5, a coverage that is highly recommended today “.

But then the senator extends her hand to the rest of the coalition: “The one that has just been launched is the best possible maneuver. We achieved that the first bricks of that legislative program signed by all the parties were laid. Migrants? We must prevent human traffickers from enriching themselves on people’s desperation by stuffing them into makeshift boats with no safety measures. It is a fact that NGOs act as a pull factor for immigration. Also for this – concluded Ronzulli – we have a duty to introduce new rules of conduct that act as a deterrent to the ferries of death”.

