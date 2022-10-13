Home Health The Nobel laureate Giorgio Parisi and the appeal to politicians: no to a single ministry for education and research
The Nobel laureate Giorgio Parisi and the appeal to politicians: no to a single ministry for education and research

The Nobel laureate Giorgio Parisi and the appeal to politicians: no to a single ministry for education and research

Keep the ministry for university and research distinct from that of education. And to launch a 10 billion five-year plan that will bring Italian scientific research on a stable basis, even after the end of the NRP, to levels of funding comparable to those of France. These are the two absolute priorities that the Nobel Prize in Physics Giorgio Parisi indicates to the unborn government: “The state of health of Italian science is still good, but it will not remain so for long if the bleeding of young talents going abroad continues. for lack of opportunities with us “, Parisi warns.

