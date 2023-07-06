The Nordic Approach: How Restrictive Measures Have Reduced Alcohol Consumption in Northern Europe

Title: Nordic Countries Successfully Combat Alcohol Consumption with Restrictive Measures, According to WHO Europe

Date: July 4, 2023

The Nordic countries, including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, have long been known for their heavy alcohol consumption. However, a new report from the World Health Organization (WHO) Europe has highlighted that these countries now have some of the lowest levels of alcohol consumption in the European Union, thanks to the strict measures they have implemented over the years.

The WHO Europe points out three key factors that have contributed to this success: restrictions on marketing alcohol, tax and tariff policies, and limitations on the availability of alcohol.

One of the main strategies adopted by the Nordic countries is the creation of retail monopoly systems. With the aim of reducing the negative effects of alcohol on society, government-owned outlets have been established to control the sale of alcoholic beverages. These monopolies allow for better regulation of when, where, and at what price alcohol is sold, which has proven to be an effective tool in limiting alcohol availability.

Taxation is another powerful measure utilized by the Nordic countries to combat alcohol consumption. Moderate increases in alcohol excise taxes have not only led to significant health gains but also increased government revenue that can be invested in healthcare. Higher taxes on alcohol have been shown to reduce alcohol consumption and harm to society, including among heavy drinkers and adolescents. Additionally, these taxes discourage young people from taking up drinking in the first place.

The Nordic countries have also implemented strict bans and restrictions on the marketing of alcohol, particularly targeting advertising that influences young people. Norway, for example, introduced a total marketing ban in 1975, which resulted in an immediate and lasting effect on reducing alcohol sales and consumption. The positive effects of these marketing bans on the entire population have been recognized by experts and researchers.

Recognizing the success of the Nordic approach in combating alcohol consumption, WHO Europe is seeking to strengthen collaboration with these countries to document and disseminate best practices in reducing alcohol-related harm. The organization emphasizes the importance of communicating the risks associated with alcohol and creating environments where the healthier choice of drinking less is not stigmatized.

The Nordic countries and their government-owned retail monopolies serve as a comprehensive example of how alcohol can be treated as a non-ordinary commodity. By adopting a holistic and restrictive approach, these countries have proven that it is possible to significantly reduce alcohol consumption and the associated harms.

As the Nordic countries continue to play a leading role in the European alcohol policy agenda, their successful strategies can serve as a valuable reference for other countries aiming to address the issue of alcohol consumption and its detrimental effects on public health and society.

