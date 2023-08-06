The north-eastern coast of Sardinia burns, houses evacuated

A big fire broke out in mid-afternoon in Monte Longu di Posada (Nuoro), on the north-eastern coast of Sardinia, where several homes were evacuated. The flames fueled by the mistral wind are moving rapidly towards Siniscola and the seaside resort of La Caletta. The fire arrived close to the houses, some of which have already been evacuated by the firefighters of the Provincial Command of Nuoro, who intervened on the spot with six teams, 30 men and 12 vehicles. The Super Puma is operating on the fire, but the helicopters of the regional fleet are arriving, some Canadair. Reinforcement teams from the regional civil protection are also directed towards Posada.

This morning there were two fires in southern Sardinia, with the flames driven by the strong wind that has been blowing on the island for some days. The first, in the area of ​​the Parco dei Sette Fratelli, potentially very dangerous: as a precaution, two farms in the Muravera countryside were temporarily evacuated. The Forestry Corps intervened with the support of a helicopter from the operational base of Villasalto and Canadair from Olbia: the situation now seems to be under control. Another fire broke out instead in the area of ​​Santa Rosa, in Capoterra, about ten kilometers from Cagliari. The Forestry Corps is intervening with the support of a helicopter from the operational base of Pula and Canadair from Olbia.

A big fire broke out a few tens of meters from houses and businesses at the entrance to Fourth. Fear for the inhabitants of the houses overlooking via Fiume also because the smoke is invading the streets and squares of the district. The reeds of the Molentargius pond, a protected wetland between Cagliari and Quartu a few steps from the Poetto beach, are on fire. On the spot the firefighters of the viale Marconi barracks. A day of fire for southern Sardinia: flames and fear for the fires in San Giovanni Suergiu, in the Sulcis Iglesiente and in San Sperate, the town of murals and sonorous stones by the artist Pinuccio Sciola.

