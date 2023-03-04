Joe Biden has been subjected to aoperation to remove a skin cancer diagnosed during a routine health screening. This was revealed by the White House, which in a note taken up by the BBC informed everyone on the outcome of the intervention to which the American president was subjected.





Biden operated on for a tumor, how is he?

US President Joe Biden was operated on February 16, 2023, but only now the news has been released by the White House. From Washington they let it be known that the 80-year-old from Scranton underwent an operation for the removal of cancerous tissue in the chest.

“All of the cancerous tissue has been removed and no further treatment is needed,” said Biden’s physician Kevin O’Connor. The doctor then revealed that Biden “will continue dermatological checkups as part of his ongoing health care”.

Maybe it can interest you Jill Biden makes a stopover in Naples and orders 19 pizzas from the plane: 10 daisies and 9 devils delivered by Enzo Coccia

According to the last check up in February, Joe Biden he’s fine now and the White House said he was found to be healthy and “fit for duty“.





Joe Biden’s skin cancer

Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s doctor, said the lesion was removed from Biden’s chest on February 16 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The area is “healed well” since the biopsy was performed and there would be no further concerns about Biden’s health.

The American president had basal cell carcinoma removed, which does not normally spread or metastasize and which is one of the most common forms of skin cancer in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is slow growing, treatable, and causes minimal damage if treated early.





Biden absent from the coronation of Charles III?

Meanwhile, news bounces from the United Kingdom that sees the American president as the protagonist. According to reports from Time, in fact, the tenant of the White House may not attend the coronation ceremony of Charles III.

The ceremony is scheduled for May 6 and the official invitations to the heads of state and government will be sent in April, but according to rumors the 80-year-old may not leave for Great Britain. In the event of non-attendance, Biden will have followed the example of Dwight Eisenhower, who in June 1953 was not present at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.



