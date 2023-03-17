Gramsci, who? In one hour of the round table she wrote more notebooks than Antonio. The Democratic Party has its first graphomaniac secretary, Elly Schlein “the scribe”, the new Elena Ferrante, the brilliant secretary. It’s Rimini, the CGIL Congress, number nineteen (100 stands, cult gadgets the “Perennials” sweatshirt, lunch box at 17 euros) but it looks like the Turin Book Fair. Secretary Maurizio Landini, to protect Carlo Calenda, a booed guest, wore a Voltaire wig: “I defend your right to speak. Go, Carlo, please”. Lucia Annunziata, who moderated, was Anna Magnani’s version Beautiful: “Elly, come on, introduce yourself, courage. I’ll give you ten more minutes.” The silicon communist Fratoianni toyed with the Apple Watch while Giuseppe Conte, unbeatable, explained: “Our task is to find the humus to have a polar star”. That? Need bicarbonate.

Gramsci, who? In one hour of the round table she wrote more notebooks than Antonio. The Democratic Party has its first graphomaniac secretary, Elly Schlein “the scribe”, the new Elena Ferrante, the brilliant secretary. It’s Rimini, the CGIL Congress, number nineteen (100 stands, cult gadgets the “Perennials” sweatshirt, lunch box at 17 euros) but it looks like the Turin Book Fair. Secretary Maurizio Landini, to protect Carlo Calenda, a booed guest, wore a Voltaire wig: “I defend your right to speak. Go, Carlo, please”. Lucia Annunziata, who moderated, was Anna Magnani’s version Beautiful: “Elly, come on, introduce yourself, courage. I’ll give you ten more minutes.” The silicon communist Fratoianni toyed with the Apple Watch while Giuseppe Conte, unbeatable, explained: “Our task is to find the humus to have a polar star”. That? Need bicarbonate.

A trade unionist says: “Artificial intelligence and now Elly. It’s over for you journalists. This too is an industrial reconversion”. It was 12.45. At that moment, Italian publishing, which is in short supply (the correspondent is now streaming) understood that a bestseller was born. For more than an hour Elly Schlein filled her notebook. She was right to despair when he lost them on the train. He is writing the new one Research. First book: From Prodi’s side. Landini’s artery almost burst and she wrote. Conte quoted Piketty and she noted. Calenda challenged the audience, “Ouch! I didn’t come to sing you ‘All you need is love’, if we understand you?” and what was Schlein doing? Like Massimo Troisi: “I’ll sign it now”. Naturally, even when Fratoianni (he has more Apple devices than the CEO Tim Cook) began with “I agree with everything Elly said”, on paper Elly reported: “Fratoianni, sign of approval”.

In Rimini, Schlein, Calenda, Fratoianni and Conte, the opposition to Meloni, were on the same stage, and they all “reflected” together. We just tell you that it ended with this sentence from Elly, the brilliant secretary: “Let’s make an appointment out of here”. A pizza, a beer? Andrea Orlando arrived from Rome to greet his friend, the Spanish Minister of Labor Yolanda Díaz, and then Matteo Richetti, the president of INPS, Pasquale Tridico (he always lunches with white rice). At the entrance, newsboys sell “Il Manifesto”. The sound engineers of this grandiose event had already selected Francesco De Gregori and his “The cook of Salò” because “Italy (and the opposition) is made here or you die”. But first, shopping advice. In fact, Annunziata presents her new book “L’inquilino” and thanks Maurizio (Landini) because you must know “that we are called brother and sister”. A brother, and what a brother!, there really is. It is Adelmo Cervi, the third son of the famous Cervi brothers, and he is waiting for Elly with her little dog. He’s a fan of hers. Too bad Conte prepared the ambush. He is the first to arrive together with Alessandro Redirossi, collaborator of the M5s. Schlein is still on the bypass.

Conte, the dandy, takes Landini by the arm. Reveals a reporter (corresponding to Rimini) “today there are whistle exercises on Calenda”. To Calenda, who lives only for this, like Jimi Hendrix lived to set guitars on fire, it doesn’t seem true. When Annunziata asks: “Calenda, but can we try to make an alliance?”, he, Calenda, “No, and I’ll tell you straight”. Conte, who is a fishing line, had a plan that not even in the Pentagon. So, Conte reasons: “Does Schlein want to override me on the minimum wage? Do you know what I do? I remind you that your Pd approved the Jobs act. In one stroke pits Schlein against the reformists of his party, but also against Landini. Calenda, who is now with Renzi, and others, will be forced to attack Schlein and me. I take the applause of the trade unionists. Calenda the boos, Schlein forced to defend himself ”. Successful plan.

Always Conte to the audience: “It’s not me who says it but Bankidalia. The Jobsc agt is a failure, a failure”. From Schlein’s notebook: “Calenda says that the policy of the Pd and M5s is not compatible with his and that he wants 11 waste-to-energy plants. Whistles for Calenda”. A forty-eight is unleashed, a madhouse. The trade unionists shouted at Calenda: “Equity, equity!”. Calenda, who is the best Calenda when it comes to wages and industry, replies to Schlein: “Oh no, you are wrong about the national contract”. The trade unionists (they all have banquets; it seems like a competition to join Rai) again: “Equity! Buuuuuu!”. Calenda unchained: “Don’t be sheepish. And heck it!”.

The only battle on which Calenda, Schlein, Conte and Fratoianni agree, coincidentally, is health care. Aware of the fact that all their constituents, after hearing them, will have gastritis. Schlein wonders: “Where did the thread break? We need to go back to using our bodies.” Landini threatens: “This discussion doesn’t end here! It doesn’t end.” Annunziata proposes an anti-Papeete pact (whoever is a teetotaler among them throw the first glass). Fratoianni to the question: “Can I govern with them? No”. At the beginning it was a novel, now it seems like a report: “At the CGIL condominium, the opposition family requested the peacemaking intervention of marshal Landini who was not a little fervent about the last collaboration”. Seen, read and signed. Brigadier Elly Schlein.