As the notice published by the Ministry of Health indicates, the recalled product is a batch of Fontina Dop packaged on behalf of Eurospin Italia spa and sold under the Pascoli Italiani brand.

The supermarket chain Eurospin has recalled from the shelves of its stores a batch of Fontina with Protected Designation of Origin for a can microbiological risk for consumers due to the possible presence in the product of Escherichia coli STEC. As indicated by the notice published on the website of the Ministry of Health dedicated to food alerts and recalls, the product in question is Fontina Dop packaged on behalf of Eurospin Italia spa and sold at Italian Pastures brand.

In detail, the product affected by the recall is the one col lot number C037105286, sold in portioned packs of 250 grams each with Expiration date o minimum date of conservation set at 10 April 2023. The cheese was produced by the Cooperative Producers of Milk and Fontina in the factory in Località La Croix Noire in Saint Christophe (Aosta).

As in all cases of recalls of powered products, consumers who have already purchased the product with the indicated batch are invited not to consume it but to return it to the point of sale.

Cooked ham withdrawn from supermarkets due to risk of allergens, the Ministry: “Do not eat it”

As explained by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute, l’Escherichia coli it is a germ belonging to the Enterobacteriaceae family whose natural habitat is represented by the intestines of man and other animals. Some strains of E. coli, defined as “Shiga-Toxin producers” (STEC), are zoonotic agents capable of producing toxins dangerous to human health which, in extreme cases, can even lead to a severe form of hemorrhagic diarrhoea. Cattle represent the most important natural reservoir of STEC, frequently also present in other domestic and wild ruminants (sheep, goats, deer, roe deer, etc.), often without causing any obvious disease symptoms.