«The Nova Kakhovka dam was blown up, risk of flooding in Kherson». Zelensky: “Ecocide” – The video

The Nova Kakhovka Dam which is located in the Russian-controlled area of ​​Kherson was damaged. According to Ukraine it was hit by Moscow’s forces. The Ukrainian military said in a statement released on Tuesday, June 6, that Russian forces blew up the dam in the south of the country. “The Kakhovka dam was blown up by the occupation forces,” the army command said. “The extent of the damage, the speed and volume of the water as well as the areas at risk of flooding are being clarified,” the military concluded. The (Russophile) mayor of Nova Kakhovka Vladimir Leontiev denied the damage. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has convened an urgent meeting to decide what to do. And he spoke of “ecocide”. In the meantime, the evacuation from the area has begun.

The exchange of accusations

Subsequently the news agency Tass confirmed damage to the dam. On Twitter, many accounts close to Russia say it was blown up by the Ukrainians. And there are those he claims that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant may have problems due to low water levels. The Russian army has denied any dangers for the plant. Finally, Reuters reports the launch of the Tass: there is talk of the destroyed dam and the flooded area. The Russian news agency also wrote that there were no bombings in the area. Ria Novosti instead has resumed a new declaration by the mayor in which bombings and terrorism are spoken of.

What is the Nova Kakhovka dam

Nova Kakhovka Dam dates back to Soviet times. Some unverified videos on social media have shown a series of explosions around the infrastructure. Other footage showed water flowing out of the remains of the dam. 30 meters high and 3.2 kilometers long, it was built in 1956 on the Dnipro River. It was used to feed the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station. The dam has a reservoir of 18 kilometers, it also supplies water to the Crimean peninsula and the Zaporizhzhia power plant. The Ukrainian military accuses the Russians. The Russian press agencies, on the other hand, speak of bombings and terrorist attacks.

