the novelty of the Simplifications bill

Dentists will also be able to perform aesthetic medicine activities on the upper part of the face, on the forehead and eyelids.

The novelty appears in the “Ddl Simplifications”, the draft law delegating to the Government for the simplification of administrative procedures and measures in pharmaceutical and health matters, approved today by the Council of Ministers.

Dentists, yes to aesthetic medicine only in some specific parts of the face

The government therefore wants to allow dentists to also carry out non-invasive or minimally invasive aesthetic medicine activities relating to specific parts of the face.

At the moment it is already possible to perform micro aesthetic interventions in a dentist’s office but with precise limits and stakes. But what actually changes? Now you can already work on the face, both on the central part and on the lower part (mouth, nose and cheekbones). The novelty is that not only the parts around the lips can be smoothed, but also the forehead.

Example: if a smile is corrected with an implant and in the end you decide to intervene by “smoothing” even the wrinkles that have appeared around the mouth (currently this is possible and is already being done), the dentist will be able to intervene by smoothing the forehead and eyelids as well (on which could not intervene before).

In fact, it is possible to access therapies intended for those who suffer from «congenital and acquired diseases and anomalies of the teeth, mouth, jaws and related tissues». Thus the Ministry of Health had responded in 2019 to the questions that the General Directorate of Health Professions and Human Resources of the National Health Service (Dgprof), had posed to the Higher Health Council, reporting some observations relating to the legitimacy of facial aesthetic therapies by part of the graduates in Dentistry and dental prosthesis placed by the Italian Association of Dental Aesthetic Medicine (Simeo), by the Perioral and Oral Integrated Esthetic Sciences International Society (Poiesis) and by the National Association of Italian Dentists (Andi).

Aesthetic care today only reaches the cheekbones

For “related fabrics”, explains Andi, «they mean the perilabial areas and the lower and upper jaws, up to the subzygomatic area – and only when contemplated in a broad and complete dental care protocol proposed to the patient, such as to make the aesthetic care “correlated”, and not exclusive, to the entire dental therapeutic procedure offered to the patient himself».

At the time, the president Andi Carlo Ghirlanda said he was satisfied because «il CSS opinion confirms the extension of the area of ​​our intervention competence with respect to what was previously established and the fact that once the Universities have introduced training in “aesthetics of tissues related to the areas of dental expertise” in the degree course in Dentistry, the functional limit and the constraints on the material to be used and on the close correlation to dental therapy will be overcome».