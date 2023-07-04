The number of Palestinians killed by Israel in Jenin has risen to 7 – Medicine

(ANSAmed) – TEL AVIV, JULY 03 – Seven Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli army attack on Jenin in the West Bank. This is the new budget reported by the local health ministry, quoted by the Wafa agency. The wounded remain 27, of which 7 – according to the same source – seriously. President Abu Mazen summoned the Palestinian leadership to Ramallah this evening for “an urgent meeting”. Meanwhile, both Egypt and Jordan have condemned the Israeli attack. (ANSAmed).



