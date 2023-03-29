Tuberculosis (TB), also known in the past as consumption, is one of the most common infectious diseases worldwide. In most cases, it affects the lungs, but can theoretically also affect other organs such as the lymph nodes, intestines or kidneys. Around 1.6 million people worldwide die every year as a result of the infection, mainly in Africa and Southeast Asia.

Now, after a long period of decline, a slight increase in the number of cases at a low level has also been observed in Germany. Around 4080 cases were recorded in 2022, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on World Tuberculosis Day this Friday. In 2021 there were 3938, in the two previous years significantly more than 4000. This is one of the reasons why no change in the long-term trend can currently be derived, the experts emphasize.

According to the RKI, the increase in cases is probably also a consequence of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. The disease is much more common there than in Germany. The RKI points out that since February 2022 over a million people have had to flee from there to Germany.

The most important medical background to tuberculosis at a glance:

Tuberculosis – cause and contagion

Bacteria from the mycobacteria family are responsible for tuberculosis outbreaks. Many people carry the pathogens throughout their lives without ever noticing it. More than two billion people have this so-called latent tuberculosis, whereas actual tuberculosis is “only” around ten million. In about five to ten percent of those latently infected, the disease breaks out at some point, more often in connection with a weakening of the immune system, which can occur in old age or as a result of cancer therapy.

The bacteria spread via the smallest droplets in the breathing air of infected people (aerosols), especially when coughing or sneezing. However, tuberculosis is not highly contagious. Those affected would have to stay in the close vicinity of a sick person for a long time and have a weakened immune system themselves.

Tuberculosis – who is particularly at risk

In most cases, the immune system succeeds in fighting the pathogens in such a way that the disease does not even break out. However, small children or other immunocompromised people are considered at risk. Poor hygiene and poor living conditions weaken the body and also increase the risk of contracting tuberculosis. Malnutrition and malnutrition as well as inadequate medical care are the main reasons for the widespread spread of the disease in many developing countries. The homeless and drug addicts are more at risk than the average sane person for the same reasons.

Taking immunosuppressive medication increases the risk, as does a previous exposure to diseases such as diabetes, liver cirrhosis, cancer or AIDS.

Tuberculosis – these are the symptoms

The federally funded information site “Infektionsschutz.delists the following signs of illness:

Involvement of the lungs (most common case)

Usually begins with non-specific symptoms such as tiredness and exhaustion.

Fever, loss of appetite with unwanted weight loss and night sweats can also occur.

Typical complaints are also persistent cough, occasionally with bloody sputum and pain when breathing.

involvement of other organs (rare)

If the bacteria spread through the body via the lymphatic or bloodstream, other organs can also be affected, such as the lymph nodes, pleura, kidneys or urinary tract. Bones, joints, spine, digestive tract or the central nervous system are less frequently affected.

Miliary tuberculosis and meningitis (very rare)

A very rare but particularly feared form is miliary tuberculosis, in which several organs are affected, and tuberculous meningitis. Babies and small children as well as people with a weakened immune system are particularly at risk.

Tuberculosis – Treatment

Today there are some antituberculosis drugs, as the special drugs against tuberculosis are called. With them, the disease is easily curable. It is therefore particularly tragic that 1.6 million people die from it every year.

The science magazine “Spektrum” sums it up: “The vast majority of those who die from tuberculosis die from normal bacteria that are sensitive to standard medication. Access to medical care, a diagnosis and some standard medication would be enough to save their lives. Practically no one would have to die from the deadliest infectious disease in the world today.”

