The burden of mental health conditions is increasing globally. It is estimated that one in eight people are living with a mental health problem and that the pandemic has contributed to a 25% increase in cases of anxiety and depression worldwide. In Europe alone, different forms of mental disorders affect nearly 40% of the total population each year, leading to premature mortality and affecting the functioning and quality of life of both patients and their families. Narrowing the field to Italy, there are 3.5 million people with depression but, according to an Istat survey, it is estimated that less than half are diagnosed and that only one in three patients obtains adequate treatment.

Since the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, anxiety and stress have increased significantly, while overwhelming loss of family members and fear of contagion have contributed to deep sadness and fear within society. In addition to the latter, the necessary blockade measures and social isolation have caused major socioeconomic impacts: anxiety shared by both businesses struggling to survive and individuals risking loss of income and employment. As the WHO Director-General had already pointed out in May 2020, the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of the population is indeed extremely worrying.

The implementation of social, physical and mental care policies should therefore be a priority for European health systems, in order to facilitate access to quality care. To this end, some countries have enacted new policies and regulations in this area and many are making progress in managing community-based mental health services, although there are still very significant differences across Europe. The sharing of local experiences and best practices in the area of ​​mental health is therefore of fundamental importance to optimize the management, diagnosis, treatment and necessary social integration of all patients.

A help is the so-called Psychologist Bonus, intended for people in conditions of depression, anxiety, stress and psychological frailty: more than 340 thousand requests arrived at the INPS portal. Of these, as many as 60% are under 30. A clear sign that it was especially the youngest who were affected. In Umbria, 5,727 applications were sent to obtain the psychological bonus. But if in Italy the percentage of the population that has compiled the documentation stands at 0.5 per cent, in Umbria the figure grows, reaching almost 0.7 per cent. That is, 7 out of every thousand people connected to the INPS portal to get the bonus. The resources available in Umbria, 371 thousand euros, will only allow 1 application out of 7. About 5 thousand people could be left out.

“Important numbers but which are only the tip of the iceberg”, observes the president of the Order of Psychologists of Umbria David Lazzari. “Today we have documented a waiting list of 5,000 Umbrians, including many teenagers and young people, who are looking for a psychological response. We ask the Region to take concrete measures ». Umbria was the first region to successfully experiment with the figure of the basic psychologist. «A figure that can be the evolution of the bonus. We hope – adds Lazzari – that with the regional health plan and in the legislative assembly, where these topics have been discussed for some time, including the basic psychologist, there will be an acceleration for these issues “.

On 12 October, the regional project was approved containing the indications for overcoming mechanical restraint and strengthening the treatment pathways through the experimentation of alternative projects to REMS hospitalization paths, aimed at strengthening the regional mental health departments, to total resources equal to € 984,232.00. The resources are distributed in favor of the two territorial Health Authorities: Azienda USL Umbria 1 € 561,754.13; USL Umbria 2 company € 422,477.87.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2022, Ipsos – a global leader in market research – presented the results of an international study on citizens’ opinions on their mental health. Thinking about the main health problems that people interviewed in 34 countries face today, 36% of respondents name mental health, up by 5 points compared to 2021

(31%), overcoming cancer for the first time (34%) and becoming the second internationally perceived health problem, immediately after Covid-19 (47%). As for Italy, it emerged that we are the country with the most unhappy workers among all EU states;

worse than us only the Republic of Cyprus. 55% of Italians say they often think about their mental well-being, up by 4 points compared to 2021 and slightly below the international average of 58%. On the other hand, looking at physical well-being, higher percentages are recorded: 77% of Italians say they think about it often, up by 5 points compared to last year and above the international average of 70%. The effects of stress are the most frequently reported mental health problems internationally, with 63% (Ipsos data) claiming to have felt (at least once) stressed to the point of affecting their daily life.

In addition, 59% say that stress has had a strong impact to the point of feeling that they are unable to cope.

situations, feeling sad or having no hope (52%) or not even being able to work for a certain period of time (39%). Finally, a quarter (25%) say they have thought about suicide or self-harm once in the past year.