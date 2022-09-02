Home Health the numbers of infections – Time
In Italy the number of human cases of West Nile Virus infection continues to grow in the last week of surveillance. According to the latest report by the Supariore Institute of Health (Iss), since the beginning of June 2022, 386 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus (Wnv) infection in humans have been reported in our country (301 in the latest bulletin). Of these, 192 occurred in the neuro-invasive form (23 in Piedmont, 14 in Lombardy, 100 in Veneto, 4 in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 46 in Emilia-Romagna, 3 in Tuscany and 2 in Sardinia), 61 cases identified in blood donors (6 in Piedmont, 17 in Lombardy, 24 in Veneto, 13 in Emilia-Romagna, 1 not indicated), 127 cases of fever (1 in Piedmont, 9 in Lombardy, 106 in Veneto, 8 in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, 2 in Emilia-Romagna and 1 case imported from Spain) and 6 symptomatic cases (1 in Lombardy, 4 in Veneto and 1 in Friuli-Venezia Giulia).

The first human case of the season was reported by Veneto in June in the province of Padua. Among the confirmed cases, 22 deaths were reported, 13 of which in Veneto, 4 in Piedmont, 3 in Lombardy and 2 in Emilia-Romagna. In the same period, 4 confirmed cases of Usutu virus, another virus of African origin, were reported: 3 in blood donors (2 Friuli-Venezia Giulia and 1 Piedmont) and 1 case of fever, in Emilia-Romagna. Mostly transmitted through infected blood transfusions or transplants, symptoms of the Usutu Virus include fever, rash, jaundice and headache, while more severe cases are related to neurological symptoms and have neck stiffness and hand tremors.

