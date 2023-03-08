Home Health The Nutrition Docs – Food as Medicine | > – television – programs AZ – the nutrition docs
Health

The Nutrition Docs – Food as Medicine | > – television – programs AZ – the nutrition docs

by admin
The Nutrition Docs – Food as Medicine | > – television – programs AZ – the nutrition docs

Broadcast: The Nutrition Docs – Food as Medicine | 03/01/2023 | 08:00 a.m

39 Min
| Available until 02/28/2025

Jaana B. keeps having bladder infections. At least once a month, often more often. The young woman is desperate and at the end of her strength, she only responds to an antibiotic. This worries the nutrition docs. You need to find a way to stop the inflammation – and that’s through diet. Jaana should avoid wheat products, sugar and pork completely and instead rely on anti-inflammatory foods. In an interview with Julia Demann, nutrition doc Matthias Riedl explains why it is worth reducing your own sugar consumption. Of course, an original Nutrition Docs recipe is also served in this episode: A delicious berry tart that does not require any sugar at all!

Links and info:

No-bake berry tart recipe:

More recipes for cystitis:

Recognize and treat cystitis:

The right diet for cystitis:

Click here for our podcast tip “eat.READ.sleep. Books for you”:

This information does not replace any nutritional advice!

This Nutrition Docs episode featured:

Host: Julia Demann

Author: Katja Gundlach

Production: Philip Kettenmann

Editor: Anna Kohout, Claudia Gromer-Britz

See also  'Medicine of complexity' and hypertension, conference in Bari - Puglia

You may also like

Arconatura – Cacio e Pepe Risotto

KTM, Simplon & Co.: The best e-bikes at...

EST DIEM, project on the Mediterranean diet for...

The drug dealer stuck by a gym key

the pro-Ukrainian group, the provocation, the yacht set...

QUALITRU SAMPLING SYSTEMS LAUNCHES NEW TRUSTREAM7 SEPTUM EU...

Italy is last in Europe for the level...

«Shortnesses for the whole of 2023»

Colon cancer is affecting more and more young...

I BRING – Greetings – News – USA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy