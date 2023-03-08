Broadcast: The Nutrition Docs – Food as Medicine | 03/01/2023 | 08:00 a.m

39 Min

| Available until 02/28/2025

Jaana B. keeps having bladder infections. At least once a month, often more often. The young woman is desperate and at the end of her strength, she only responds to an antibiotic. This worries the nutrition docs. You need to find a way to stop the inflammation – and that’s through diet. Jaana should avoid wheat products, sugar and pork completely and instead rely on anti-inflammatory foods. In an interview with Julia Demann, nutrition doc Matthias Riedl explains why it is worth reducing your own sugar consumption. Of course, an original Nutrition Docs recipe is also served in this episode: A delicious berry tart that does not require any sugar at all!

Links and info:

No-bake berry tart recipe:



More recipes for cystitis:



Recognize and treat cystitis:



The right diet for cystitis:



Click here for our podcast tip “eat.READ.sleep. Books for you”:





This information does not replace any nutritional advice!

This Nutrition Docs episode featured:

Host: Julia Demann



Author: Katja Gundlach



Production: Philip Kettenmann



Editor: Anna Kohout, Claudia Gromer-Britz