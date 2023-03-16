“Am I a mother of shit?”. The last post by Dr. Laura Chelli, a nutritionist from Bologna who is very active on social media, where she has over 10,000 followers, begins with a provocation. In reality, this provocation is a question that many mothers ask themselves (too) often. The post, accompanied by a photo of a table set with a roast chicken in the centre, continues: “Today for dinner I put roast chicken from the supermarket on the table. Although the girls had also eaten meat at school, in the first course, despite also I had already eaten chicken for lunch. And I add that as vegetables I put some salad already washed in a bag, a salad that no one eats except yours truly”.

It is certainly very impressive to read that even a nutritionist sometimes “surrenders” to life, to the frenzy that pervades our days and raises her hands. And she explains it very well: “Reality is not that of social media with always perfect dishes, happy families who eat smiling, super-balanced menus with organic foods grown in their own gardens. The reality is also this: Finishing work late, not having organized and put on the table the first edible thing you manage to grab on the way from work to home. But it would also be fine if you improvised dinner because you prefer to do something else”.

The post wasn’t made on a random day: yesterday was National Eating Disorder Day. “Today I don’t want to blame food-bloggers and disseminators who indicate the rules of a virtuous diet (people who, among other things, I deeply admire), but to highlight that there is an imperfect side of all of us and it must be normalized – he says the Bolognese doctor – We must not be afraid to show it and I invite you to do it more often. This will help many insecure people who live anxiously at mealtimes”.

How many times has this happened to many mothers – but also to many fathers, given that fortunately more and more families share household chores equally and given that it is not, or at least they should not be, only the mothers who have to suffer the pressure of carrying out the role of “perfect housekeepers” (don’t get me wrong: they shouldn’t suffer it, nor dads) – of arriving home exhausted, after an endless day of work, after taking the children to school, to music or sports lessons, after doing the shopping, paying the bills, doing the laundry, and finding yourself in front of the stove and thinking: “I can’t do it today”. Dr. Chelli knows this well, and in fact on her website she explains the “difficulties of reconciling the desire for a healthy diet with a hectic life” and the “need to find an easy and practical solution for the whole family”.

Health is important, but if physical health is important – and therefore nutrition – so is mental health. So no more guilt feelings: today we will eat roast chicken and bagged salad. Today goes like this, today life wins. One to zero ball in the center, see you tomorrow. And the mothers thank you. “Thanks for the wonderful post, sometimes the line between trying to eat healthy and performance anxiety can become very thin,” writes Elena. “We eat pizza in these cases. Thank you for conveying what is normal,” says Tania. “I worry every day (following these food bloggers) to put healthy things on the table while respecting the food pyramid. Unfortunately, working is not always possible and reading these lines is good for the heart”, adds Anna. “Normality is reassuring and we all need it so much”, concludes Chiara. And it’s not just mothers who agree: “I’m a grandmother. You are not mothers of shit, you have work, children and a house, you do too much. The important thing is to be close to your children, listen to them Then if there’s a chicken on the table it doesn’t matter: it’s love that kids need, not food”.

Dr. Chelli’s post, indeed, Laura’s makes us all feel closer, even if even a nutritionist sometimes fails to follow a perfect diet. And it is she, in her own words, who makes us feel “imperfectly normal”, or perhaps “normally imperfect”: “Am I a mother of sh*t? No, I’m an imperfect normal person. I’m one of you!”.







