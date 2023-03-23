It is a sort of confession but also a testimony of the nutritionist mother who reveals that she bought for dinner “a roast chicken from the supermarket. Even though the girls had eaten meat at school too and even though I had already eaten chicken for lunch too. And I add that, as vegetables, I put salad already washed in a bag”. She wrote it Laura Chellinutritionist from Bologna, on March 15 for the National Lilac Bow Daydedicated to eating disorders. The target? Helping to live with serenity the daily imperfections in the relationship with food. “The reality is not that of social networks with always perfect dishes, happy families who eat smiling, super-balanced menus with organic foods grown in their own gardens”, added the nutritionist in her post. “The reality is also this: finishing work late, not having organized and put on the table the first edible thing you manage to grab on the way from work to home. But it would also be fine if you improvise dinner because you prefer to do something else”. A post that has met with considerable success, around 90,000 likes and 4,000 shares in seven days. The concept is that occasionally you can make an exception to the rule, especially when you have little time to organize a nutritionally well-balanced meal.

“I understand it and it is a plausible speech, but I think chand the question of the lack of available time is a false problem”, underlines a Ilfattoquotidiano.it doctor Franco Berrino, world-renowned epidemiologist and disseminator of the principles of healthy eating. For Berrino, it’s just a problem of organization. “For example, it is good to consume legumes and whole grains every day”, continues the expert, “and obviouslyand I can’t expect to cook everything for dinner, returning late from work. However, I can organize myself the night before, soaking the legumes and cooking the cereals, the next day it will take me a little time to cook the rest. Another thing I do is, for breakfast, prepare the soaked flakes the night before by adding raisins and chopped almonds. In the morning, as soon as I get up, the dough thus obtained I put it to bake in the oven: the time to take a shower and everything is ready. I repeat, it is a question of organization that derives from the awareness we have of the value of food”.

Doctor Berrino, however, the problems increase when you try to get children to eat healthy foods, such as vegetables or legumes…

“If parents eat well, their children will be more likely to do the same. For example, I recall that the magazine of American cardiologists, Circulation, has given parents a directive not to let children taste sugar in the first 2 years of life. This means that, if we do the opposite, children grow up with impaired tasteconditioned by that substance, and it will be more difficult to bring them closer to healthy food”.

What other mistakes should parents avoid?

“Never tell your child ‘you can’t say you don’t like it if you’ve never tasted it’. The little ones do not have a rational approach, but an emotional one and therefore rather than forcing them a food with speeches and reasoning, even if valid, it is necessary to make them love it with play. I have a little nephew who was a guest at my house the other day and to whom I offered to eat edamame, green soybean pods. At first, he rejected them because it is normal for a child to be wary of something new, so much so that we speak of food neophobia, which is the refusal of unknown food. mbut rather than force him to eat, I played with the podsI rolled them on the plate and my nephew, little by little, approached and started eating them, finishing his plate!”.

Healthy eating sometimes involves making a few exceptions to the rule. Perhaps, however, we have an opposite problem, we make too many mistakes at the table every day.

“It is dramatically true. On average, 50 percent of the food that Americans consume is ultra-processed, industrially treated, from cured meats to snacks, to ready-to-heat dishes in the microwave. With us about 25%. This trend leads to the spread of diseases, such as those heart disease, diabetes and cancer. A phenomenon that is also favored by the widespread presence of fast food, with their terrible food based on hamburgers and fries”.

Can constantly trying to avoid making mistakes in eating risk slipping into orthorexia, an obsession with healthy food?

“I state that consuming a variety of foods, seeking a diversity of foods is essential for our health. Trying to eat healthy is therefore not orthorexia. There are raw food orthorexics, or those who eat only one type of food, only meat, only fruit, only raw… And this is a psychiatric problem. In fact, I have never met orthorexics who eat in a healthy and varied way”.

What other elements to develop to have a positive attitude towards food?

“The sacredness of food. Once upon a time there was the custom, before eating, to give thanks for the food. Today we don’t do it anymore. I recommend turning the meal into a sort of meditation, prayer, whenever possible. We can thank nature for what it offers us or the people who prepared the meal. Today, however, the trend is to pounce on food, we don’t even chew it and this is another mistake that harms our health. In the end, you don’t realize what you ate.”

So you wouldn’t even buy a roast chicken at the supermarket as an exception?

“I really wouldn’t feel like eating it. But if, by various circumstances, I were forced to, before doing so, I would like to say a prayer to ask that it hurt me as little as possible…”.