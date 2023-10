Russia may be ready to test a nuclear-powered missile, satellite images of a remote Moscow base published by the New York Times show. According to the newspaper, the movements of planes and vehicles in and around the base are similar to those carried out for the tests of two missiles in 2017 and 2018. In the last two weeks, US and US surveillance planes have also been sighted in the area. detected alerts warning pilots to avoid nearby airspace.

