The Obesity Crisis in Italy: 4 Revolutionary Rules to Lose Weight

Italy Faces Obesity Crisis: 6 Million Obese People, 12% of Adult Population

In Italy, the obesity rate has reached an alarming level, with approximately 6 million people, accounting for about 12% of the adult population, being classified as obese. This data was recently released in the Italian Barometer Obesity Report and has raised concerns among health experts and the general public.

Dr. Franco Berrino, former director of the Department of Preventive and Predictive Medicine of the Cancer Institute of Milan and founder of the association “The Great Way,” has described the situation as a “full-blown emergency that needs a revolution.” According to him, a strict diet is not the only solution to combat obesity. Instead, he suggests following four revolutionary rules.

The first rule is to chew slowly. This practice helps in reducing the production of ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates appetite. By taking the time to chew food properly, individuals can control their hunger and prevent overeating.

The second rule is to have an early dinner. Dr. Berrino recommends leaving a minimum of 14 hours between the last meal of the day and breakfast. This extended fasting period helps in kickstarting the body’s metabolism and aids in weight loss.

The third rule is to avoid foods that do not contribute to weight loss. Instead of consuming foods like potatoes, individuals should opt for vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. These options provide essential nutrients while promoting weight loss.

Lastly, the fourth rule is to reduce the intake of animal protein. According to Dr. Berrino, animal proteins not only contribute to weight gain but also have harmful effects on overall health. By reducing the consumption of animal protein, individuals can improve their well-being and maintain a healthier weight.

As Italy grapples with this obesity crisis, it is crucial for individuals to take these revolutionary rules into consideration and make positive changes to their lifestyle and eating habits. With the support of experts like Dr. Berrino and organizations like “The Great Way,” it is hoped that Italy can overcome this health challenge and improve the well-being of its population.

Disclaimer: This news article is an overview based on the information provided by the Italian Barometer Obesity Report. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice and guidance on weight loss and health improvement strategies.

iO Woman © breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

